Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Ogboru wins parallel Delta APC guber primary

On 5:29 pmIn Politics by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Perennial contender for the number one job in Delta state, Great Ogboru has emerged the flag-bearer for the All Progressives Congress in Delta state  in a parallel governorship primary held at the College of Education (Technical) Asaba.

Ogboru

Ogboru emerged winner from a primary conducted by the Gen. Lawrence Onoja’s electoral panel under the Jones Erue-led faction in the state.

Onoja, who declared the results in an exercise which began on Sunday, said Ogboru polled a total of 3,292 votes to defeat his closest rival, Victor Ochei, who scored 160.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.