Breaking: Nwosu declared winner of Imo APC guber primary

As Okorocha, Obiaraeri, Ojinere win Senate ticket

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The former Chief of staff to Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, has been declared winner of the 2018 governorship primary held in the state.



Nwosu was announced as the governorship candidate yesterday at about 3:20am, by the electoral committee headed by Ibrahim Agbabiaka along side 11 others.

But some governorship aspirants under the Coalition known as the Imo Allied forces, with Senator Hope Uzodimma and Eze Madumere, had claimed that they were not part of the process, addding that they had gone to court to stop the primaries.

However, Agbabiaka while declaring the results said that all the 9 governorship aspirants participated in the excercise.

He gave their names as Chuks Ololo, George Eche, Uche Nwosu, Deputy governor of Imo state, Eze Madumere, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Others are Air Commodore Peter Gbujie(rtd) Chima Anozie, Jude Ejiogu and Chris Nlemoha.

The Chairman of the electoral committee announced the results of the each governorship aspirants that Ololo, got 6,428, Eche, 2,454, Nwosu; 269,524, Madumere; 2,646, Uzodimma; 2,729, Gbujie; 4,855, Anozie; 3,248, Ejiogu; 3,456 and Nlemoha; 925.

While for the Imo West Senatorial district, Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, garnered 141,127 votes to defeat Senator Hope Uzodimma, 1,359 votes and Senator Osita Izunaso, 24 votes.

In the other Senatorial seats, Imo North, Nnamdi Obiaraeri pulled 67,438 to win the Senator currently representing the zone, Benjamin Uwajumogu, with 5,743 votes.

Also, Imo East Senatorial district, Emma Ojinere floored the other two contestants with 41,562 votes who are Chima Anthony and Maxwell Igwe.