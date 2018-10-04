Breaking : NWC panel declares Abiodun winner of Ogun APC Primaries

Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-The Ogun State Governorship Electoral Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC),on Wednesday night, declared Prince Dapo Abiodun, as the party’s flagbearer in the 2019 general elections.



The chairman of the electoral panel, Mohammed Indabawa disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, claiming that Abiodun polled the highest votes having scored 102,305 votes.

Indabawa flanked by other members of the panel added that Mr.Jimi Lawal polled 51,153 votes closely followed by Otunba Bimbo Ashiru who scored 29,764 votes .

Other aspirants Senator Adegbenga Kaka; Hon. Adekunle Akinlade and Hon. Abayomi Hunye scored 17,771; 23,443 and 9,610 votes respectively.

He said, “Prince Dapo Abiodun having scored 102,305 votes is hereby elected as the flagbearer of APC subject to the ratification by the National Working Committee.”

Asked to comment on the declaration of Akinlade as the governorship candidate by the State chapter of the party, Indabawa said the eight man panel had the mandate of the NWC to conduct the exercise.

“As far as APC is concerned, this committee is the constituted one for the conduct of the election by the party. If there’s any election for the emergence any other candidate, we are not aware of it in Ogun State,rather than the one so announced by this committee,” he added.