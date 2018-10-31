Breaking: Labour bombs Gov’s forum, insists on N66, 500

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigeria Labour Congress, Wednesday, condemned the resolutions made by the Nigeria Governors forum over its willingness to pay N22, 500 as minimum wage for workers.

Disclosing this in Abuja the President of the union, Mr. Ayuba Wabba opined that NGF was not known to law and was thus an illegal body which cannot give verdict on issues out its jurisdiction.

He advised all the governors to return to their respective states and consult with workers, demanding that every governor should pay N66,500 to every worker as minimum wage.

It is not true that an upward review of minimum wage would trigger inflation – Wabba

