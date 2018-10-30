Breaking: Israel appoints 1st female ambassador to Egypt

Israel has appointed a first female ambassador to Egypt, Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Amira Oron was appointed by the Supreme Appointments Committee of the Foreign Ministry, which is headed by Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Yuval Rotem.

Oron will be the first woman to serve in the post since the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt was signed in 1979.

She will succeed David Govrin, who has been serving as Israel’s ambassador to Cairo since 2016.

Oron began working for Israeli Foreign Ministry in 1991.

She has served as a staff member of the Israeli embassy in Cairo, a deputy spokesperson for Israeli Foreign Ministry and director of the Foreign Ministry’s Department of Communications in the Arab World.

Between 2015 and 2016, she served as the charge d’affaires at the Israeli Embassy in Turkey amid diplomatic crisis between the two countries in the wake of the 2010 Gaza-bound flotilla incident.

In 2016, Israel and Turkey normalised ties and a new ambassador was appointed.

NAN