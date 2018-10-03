Breaking: INEC issues Oyetola certificate of return

By Nwafor Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Wednesday issued the Osun state governor-elect, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the certificate of return.

Oyetola received the certificate of return from the Director of Legal Services, Mr Oluwatoyin Babalola, who represented the Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu at the INEC office in Osogbo.

Recall that the governor-elect who emerged from the All Progressives Congress, APC, defeated his close rival senator Ademola Adeleke of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP with about 482 votes.

Oyetola scores – 255505 and Adeleke polled 255023 votes.

Details later: