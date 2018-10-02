Breaking News
Breaking: Imo APC, guber primaries to hold today

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial primaries, has been shifted to Tuesday.

Secretary to the Government of the federation, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha, Governor Rochas Okorocha, Governor Abdullahi Gandunje (Kano State) and former National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Modu Sheriff at the mega Rally of South-East APC at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

The Chairman Electoral Committee, Ahmed Gulark, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Gulark said: “I tender an unreserved apology to journalists. We could not hold the primaries as scheduled because of logistics problems.

“Election could not hold because we arrived very late. This excersie will commence by 6:30am on Tuesday.

“It will take place in the 305, wards in the state, we have nine aspirants. Let me tell you no election took place in Imo state, if people garther in the 305 wards then it is their own exercise. The conduct of this primaries is vested on us.”


