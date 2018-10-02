Breaking: Imo APC, guber primaries to hold today

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state All Progressives Congress, APC, gubernatorial primaries, has been shifted to Tuesday.

The Chairman Electoral Committee, Ahmed Gulark, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Gulark said: “I tender an unreserved apology to journalists. We could not hold the primaries as scheduled because of logistics problems.

“Election could not hold because we arrived very late. This excersie will commence by 6:30am on Tuesday.

“It will take place in the 305, wards in the state, we have nine aspirants. Let me tell you no election took place in Imo state, if people garther in the 305 wards then it is their own exercise. The conduct of this primaries is vested on us.”