Breaking: FG releases N460bn capital budget

On 8:47 am

The Federal government has released N460 billion capital budget to date.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udoma, gave the figure in an interview on the sidelines on the on-going International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World bank Annual Meetings in Bali, Indonesia.

He said that the executive has been waiting for the National Assembly to pass to approve the 2018 Borrowing Plan.

According to him, once the borrowing plan is approved by the National Assembly, there would be a quick roll out of more funds for capital projects across the country.


