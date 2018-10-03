Breaking: Clement Ebri declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Lagos APC primary

Clement Ebri, Chairman of the primary election panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of the exercise in the state.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Clement Ebri, Chairman of the primary election panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of the exercise in the state.