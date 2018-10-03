Breaking News
Breaking: Clement Ebri declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Lagos APC primary

On 10:43 am

Clement Ebri, Chairman of the primary election panel of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, has declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of the exercise in the state.


