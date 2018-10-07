Breaking: Buhari polls 14.8m votes in APCs direct primaries

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The All Progressives Congress APC has affirmed President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the 2019 presidential elections.

At a special national convention currently underway in Abuja, the Returning Officer in the presidential primaries, Dr Kayode Fayemi said Buhari polled 14, 842, 072 million votes.

According to him, “that gives you a pointer to what we are going to have in the 2019 elections. This is the registered votes of the registered members of our party. We are not talking about other Nigerians who will vite for the president in the general elections”, he said.

Fayemi said the name of the president would now be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as the candidate of the party.

