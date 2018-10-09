Breaking: Buhari meets Amosun behind closed-doors

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed-doors with the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor was among state governors that had issues with the primaries held in their states before he was given ticket few days ago.

He alongside eight other All Progressives Congress, APC Governors had lamented over the conduct of the party”s primaries and insisted that the right thing should be done.

After meeting with the President on Thursday last week, Amosun also met with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo later in the day