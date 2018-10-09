Breaking News
Breaking: Buhari meets Amosun behind closed-doors

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed-doors with the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari with L-R: Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Zamfara State Governor Abubakar Yari and Imo State Governor Rochas Okorochas as he receives some APC Governors in State House on 4th Oct 2018.Photo;Abayomi Adeshida

The governor was among state governors that had issues with the primaries held in their states before he was given ticket few days ago.

He alongside eight other All Progressives Congress, APC Governors had lamented over the conduct of the party”s primaries and insisted that the right thing should be done.

After meeting with the President on Thursday last week, Amosun also met with the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo later in the day


