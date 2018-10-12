Breaking: Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate

By Nwafor Sunday

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the forthcoming 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Friday picked the former governor of Anambra state, Mr Peter Obi as his running mate.

Since PDP elected Atiku as its Presidential candidate, reactions on whom he is going to pick as his running mate in order to oust the current government have flooded the social media.

Nigerians have recommended several Political giants like Peter Obi; Ike Ekweremad the deputy senate president; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance; Osita Chidoka, former minister of aviation and others believed to have equal political strength with the incumbent government.

Details later: