Breaking: APC disbands Gulak C’tee for Imo primaries

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has disbanded the Ahmed Gulak-led Committee for the party’s governorship primaries in Imo State.

National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oshiomhole said he came to brief the President on developments in the party.

He also said that the results being paraded as the result of the Imo governorship primaries was fake, adding that the party has disbanded the Committee that was sent to the state to conduct the primaries and will set up another one immediately so that the process would be completed before the end of the week.

The APC National Chairman further stated that the National Working Committee was in charge of the Lagos primaries and that every situation has been put under control.

The former Edo State Governor ruled out the possibility of honouring parallel results on the primaries from states, stressing that no matter how highly a member may be, he must subject himself to the Constitution of the party.