Breaking: Again APC postpones Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa gov primaries

The All Progressive Congress APC has again rescheduled Lagos, Enugu, Adamawa governorship primaries and that the mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states has also been changed from indirect to direct primaries.



Accortding to Mr. Yekini Nabena, the Acting National Publicity Secretary, he said in an email on Monday that ‘the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled governorship primaries in Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

The mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states has also been changed from INDIRECT to DIRECT Primaries.

The new dates for Lagos Governorship Primaries is Tuesday, October 2, 2018 while Enugu and Adamawa direct governorship primaries is Thursday, October 4, 2018.