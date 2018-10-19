Bobrisky says he’s a second wife

By Adetutu Adesoji

Cross dresser, Bobrisky has once again thrown his followers into a dilemma concerning his gender as he recently revealed on social media that he is a second wife.

Although, the controversial socialite’s supposed husband is unknown, he revealed in his post, the length to which a man with more than one wife will go to maintain peace in his life. The male barbie also educated his fans who are also second wives on how to manage their position.

My husband is a very dangerous man, he attacks me with deadly weapon – wife

“Second wife like us na house for Lekki Dey rush us because the man don’t want trouble, he has to buy you your own house. Are u a second wife like me ? U better use slay to kill the man,” he posted.