Black Friday: Digital sales promo with different benefits, controversies

•Jumia declares 90% discount on over four million products

•Konga replaces Black Friday with Konga Yakata

•Abuja based e-commerce researcher says Black Friday, insult to Nigeria, Africa

By Prince Osuagwu (Hi-Tech Editor)

By tomorrow, another Black Friday season kicks off. Presently, Black Friday is widely regarded as the busiest shopping event of the year. It provides shoppers with the opportunity of buying goods and services at very affordable costs – mostly, at half the original prices.

Statistics show that 2017 Black Friday raked in a whopping $700 billion throughout the November – December period, representing an increase of 5.5% on that of 2016.

Out of that sum, $7.9 billion accrued on online sales alone, representing an increase of 17.9% on that of 2016.

Accordingly, both online and brick and mortar shops are gearing towards the controversial sales promo period.

Jumia declares 90% discount

Jumia Nigeria has announced that about four million products on its online shopping mall would be offered to customers on 90 percent discount as it kicks off its 6th Black Friday sales campaign.

The e-commerce platform said the effort was to help revolutionise the shopping habit of Nigerians and as well promote the convenience of online shopping in the country.

It also added that the gesture will also see small and medium businesses across the country, increasing their sales and growing in the process.

Chief executive officer of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs Juliet Anammah at a press conference to flag off the campaign in Lagos said the campaign will run from Friday, 02, November to November 30th, 2018.

Anammah also stated that special deals such as flash sales, treasure hunts and special vouchers will be exclusively available to customers who shop on the Jumia App.

According to her, “we expect to see an increase of 50% website traffic as a build up over last year’s Black Friday. The rise of mobile penetration in the country which stands at 84% is one of the factors driving our App and website visits; others being our amazing deals. Last year, 79% of our customers shopped on mobile phones and we are looking to upturn the numbers to 100% at the end of 2018, in order to achieve the country’s goal of becoming a mobile-first country,” she added.

Speaking of the concerted efforts Jumia has made in providing customers with varities of quality products, the chief commercial officer of Jumia Nigeria, Shobhit Pandey said: “We have doubled our product assortment compared to 2017 Black Friday campaign.

This year, with the support of our vendors, we are offering our customers discounts as high as 80% on categories such as men’s and women’s fashion, 70% on wristwatches and sunglasses, 65% on health and beauty products, 50% on mobile phones, electronics, and groceries, and 40% on fitness and automobile products. Unlike last year, these amazing deals will only be available every Friday of the week in the month of November.”

Also, Managing director, Binatone Nigeria, Prasun Banerjee, who spoke about why the partnership with Jumia for Black Friday will help deepen ecommerce penetration in the country, said: “Jumia has made the Black Friday sales event a wonderful opportunity for us to offer huge discounts to their customers, thereby enabling us to sell more items than we projected. This means that more Nigerians will shop during this period.”

Meanwhile, the country manager for Jumia Services, Jumia’s logistics arm, Tolulope George-Yanwah assured of excellent delivery services during and after the campaign, having discovered that logistics constitute major challenges during Black Friday, and these have been fixed ahead of November 2nd.

Explaining why app usage is important to Jumia in this Black Friday, Head of Engagement Marketing, Jumia Nigeria, Olamide Amosu said: “We’re focused to turn a profit, thus going from being “in the red” to being “in the black.

“today, many Nigerians who have little or no idea of the associated meanings or etymology of the term – Black Friday – glory in the consumerism-driven fever which advertising has helped entrench in the minds without paying heed to how the term came about.

“When an entire people lose their way and emulate culturally-alien concepts, there should be a conscious effort to query the norm, to ask questions and to customize these imports to suit native circumstances or existential realities”.

He advised Africans to look inwards for a more fitting term, an original word to situate an acceptance of the annual celebration of global consumerism.

Konga Yakata makes the difference

He also lavished praises on e-commerce platform Konga.com for coming out with a Nigerian concept konga yakata, which replaces its own Black Friday

Unveiling the concept recently, officials of Konga.com explained that Yakata, in the local Nigerian parlance, means crashing. “In other words, the term is used to signify what the annual shopping fiesta has come to represent to the brand and its numerous patrons: a time to crash prices and offer consumers best deals on a wide range of goods and services” said one of the officials.

According to Flynn, “Konga has given us a refreshing variation on the Black Friday theme by re-christening it KongaYakata. Interestingly, Konga has also gone beyond just jumping on the Black Friday band-wagon to actually making it a sales event worth participating in.

Konga Yakata, as an original term finds more relevance with Nigerians and Africans. It’s indigenous and most importantly, lends a proudly local flavour to what is a very important shopping activity in the annual calendar”.