Bisi Akande calls for restructuring

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, has carpeted successive military governments that ruled Nigeria for 29 years since independence, saying they created states and local governments by fiat for selfish reasons rather than through any scientific political reasoning.



This, according to him, has necessitated a restructuring of the country.

He lamented that the military might have inequitably created more local governments per population per state in the North than in the South, thereby giving the North an unfair advantage in revenue allocation from the national treasury.

Akande, who is also a former governor of Osun State, made the assertion in a paper on “Devolution of Powers and National Restructuring” he delivered at the weekend at the APC-USA Second Annual Convention in Washington DC, United States of America where he was Special Guest of Honour.

He therefore called for restructuring, which he described as “equitable rearrangement and redistribution of the existing states and local governments per population within the various ethnic nationalities”.

Appropriate amendments to the country’s constitution, according to him, will be required to accommodate the various rearrangements and redistributions.