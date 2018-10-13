Bianca : BIM gives APGA 7 day ultimatum TO

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA – The Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, has given a 7 day ultimatum to All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, to remove all images of the late Biafran Leader, Dim Chukwuwemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, from its billboards and other campaign materials.

Addressing a press conference in Aba, Abia State, BIM zonal leaders in Abia South, Abia Central and Abia North, Mazi Fred Onyenaucheya, Chief Obi Anyaogu and Pastor Evans Okoronkwo, respectively, among others, said the ultimatum handed to APGA follows what it described as the disrespect shown to the late Biafran leader whose wife, Bianca, was denied the Anambra South senatorial ticket by the party.

The Movement insisted that Ojukwu’s widow deserves an automatic senatorial ticket from APGA as a result of her husband’s selfless contributions to the party in the country.

“We are giving a 7 day ultimatum to APGA to remove Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu’s image from their billboards and other campaign materials. They have been using Ojukwu’s images to campaign and win elections, but denied his widow a senatorial ticket. Ojukwu’s name is good for them to pass election while his widow is not good to fly the APGA senatorial ticket.

“Now, they have denied his widow a senatorial ticket, they should detach his images from their party and allow him to rest in peace. Senator Victor Umeh was affirmed as the APGA senatorial candidate for Anambra Central, what’s wrong in handing the Anambra South senatorial ticket to Bianca Ojukwu as a mark of respect for the Late Biafran Leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu?

“Ojukwu is the same with his wife, there is no difference between them. Bianca represents Ojukwu. You cannot pretend to respect Ojukwu while disrespecting his widow, Bianca. BIM is saddened with the ill treatment meted out to Bianca by APGA. This is why we have given them 7 days to detach Ojukwu’s images from their party.”

BIM further warned APGA should stop parading itself as an Igbo party, stressing that no Igbo party would disrespect Ojukwu as APGA had done.

“What APGA did in denying Bianca the Anambra South senatorial ticket is tantamount to spitting on Ojukwu’s grave. No sensible Igbo man or party would show such disrespect to Ojukwu. As APGA has done. This proves that that APGA is no longer an Igbo party as it claims. The party should parading itself as an Igbo party.”