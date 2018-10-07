Bende PDP Candidate asks party not to reverse primary outcome

By Emmanuel Aziken

Winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Representatives Federal Constituency for Bende Federal Constituency, Imo State, Dr. Chima Anyaso has called on the party leadership to be wary of moves to use women affirmative action to reverse the outcome of the election.

Anyaso in a statement made available to Vanguard alleged that despite the concession of defeat by his rival and three-term member of the House of Representatives, Nnenna Ukeje that some agents were working to overturn his victory by pleading affirmative action for women.

In a statement, the Chima Anyaso Media organization accused Hon. Ukeje of desperately playing to the gallery by insinuating that she was compelled to accept defeat when all video evidence showed that there was a free and fair election and in her speech to the media she congratulated the winner.

The statement reads “we wish to bring to the attention of the leadership of our great party, PDP, our chairman, Chief Uche Secondus and the National Working Committee, about a barefaced attempt by Hon. Nnena Elendu Ukeje to arm-twist the party and its machinery into withholding the already affirmed victory of Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, the authentic winner of the Bende Federal House of representatives primary election held on the 4th of October 2018 at the Bende Local Government Headquarters”.

Noting that some people were putting pressure on some people in the party to reverse the outcome of the election upon the policy of upholding the 35% affirmative action for women participation, the statement added:

“This is not only ridiculous but equally shameful that, having served 12 years in the House, Hon. Ukeje still considers herself part of the number to make up for women representatives. Our question to this is whether it is about number or performance. Bende people are not satisfied with her performance hence they elected Dr. Chima Anyaso”.”