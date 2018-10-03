Bayelsa govt promises to assist flood ravaged communities

…Decentralizes IDP camps across state

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Ebipate Apaingolo, has assured flood ravaged communities of government’s assistance.

He gave this assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of affected communities in Yenagoa, Ogbia and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of the state.

In Yenagoa LGA, the team visited Agbura community which was heavily impacted by the flood.

In Ogbia, most communities visited had been submerged by the flood. They include Ayakoro, Otuedu, Ayama, Otuobhi and Ologoghe while Ologi was moderately impacted.

In Southern Ijaw, Ozezebiri, Kainyabiri, Ofonibiri, Oporoma, Angiama and Amassoma communities were all heavily flooded while Opuama, Pulo-Obubo, Ekowe, Oloma and Otuan were moderately affected.

The commissioner urged victims of the disaster in Agbura, Otuogori, Otuedu, Anyama and Ologoghe communities where property worth millions of naira were destroyed not to despair as the government is determined to bring succor to the affected communities.

Apaingolo called on those residing in the coastal areas to take advantage of the internally displaced persons camps and shelters provided by the state government within the local government area and to keep faith with the restoration government in this trying moment.

He described the devastating situation at Kainyanbiri, Ofonibiri, Otuebiri and some parts of Amassoma as unfortunate and worrisome and that the government would send relief materials to the people through the local government chairmen.

The commissioner frowned at the federal government’s neglect of the Niger Delta region and Bayelsa State in particular during emergencies despite its huge contribution to the nation’s coffers.

Apaingolo appealed to the Federal Government to support the efforts of the state government by urgently sending relief materials.

He stressed that flood is a natural disaster but land developers need to be conscious not to erect structures on canals in order to avert disasters like this.

Earlier, the paramount ruler of Otuebhi community, Chief Ase Wilberforce and Vice Chairman Community Development Committee, Mr. Robinson Opuene, while narrating their ordeal, thanked the government team for visiting th community to assess their situation.

Chief Wilberforce called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other agencies to urgently assist them as the flood had rendered them homeless and destroyed their farmlands.

He however added that they prefer to live in their flooded communities instead of moving to the designated IDP camp for their area because of the need to protect their property, which he said would be vulnerable to vandals if they leave.

The paramount ruler thanked Governor Seriake Dickson for his concern for their welfare and appealed for early release of the relief items from government.

The environment commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary in his ministry, the SEMA Director of Operations, the Head Media and Events to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Ono Akpe and other officials from the Ministry of Environment.