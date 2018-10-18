Barca to pay Neymar’s 220m release clause

Neymar’s sensational move back to Barcelona has moved closer with the revelation that the Brazilian forward has a shock clause in his contract.

The Brazil megastar joined French champions Paris Saint-Germain last summer in a world-record €220million move.

But Spanish sources, reported in Mundo, say the 26-year-old is said to have an agreement with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he can leave the club at end of this season – for the same price he joined.

This revelation is fuelling the fire that he’s set for a shock switch back to the Nou Camp to line up with old pal Lionel Messi.

Especially as Mundo report that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has already talked to key Barcelona players in the dressing room about his return.

The likes of Messi were consulted on how they feel if the Brazilian were to come back at the end of the season now it’s a strong possibility.

Yesterday sources close to Neymar laid out why he wants to go back to the Nou Camp – and it’s got a lot to do with Kylian Mbappe.