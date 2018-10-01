Bangladesh, Egypt to participate in the Abuja Int’l Arts & Crafts Expo

By Osa Mbonu

The latest among the long list of countries that have committed to showcasing their unique arts and crafts in the forthcoming International Arts and Crafts Expo, INAC, slated for November in Abuja is Bangladesh and Egypt.

The Bangladeshi High Commissioner, his Excellency Shameed Ahsan assured the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, of his country’s total participation during a courtesy call to his office in Abuja. “Your leadership role encourages us to partner with you,” the Ambassador told Otunba Runsewe.

Responding, Runsewe said that this year’s maiden edition of the International Arts and Crafts Expo promises to be the first of its kind in terms of packaging and organisation. The envoy equally accepted to host Bangladesh day during the event to promote the natural endowments of his country to world.

Runsewe has firmly resolved to make this year’s INAC a networking platform for over 35 countries that have indicated interest to participate. Some of the countries include Venezuela, Tanzania, Spain, France, USA, Cameroun, Togo, Namibia, Trinidad and Tobago, Syria, China, Pakistan and many others.