Bafana have advantage over Eagles — Baxter

South Africa’s national team coach, Stuart Baxter is staying confident over his side’s chances of making it to the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of Nigeria, as he says Bafana Bafana still have an advantage over the Super Eagles.

Baxter is flaunting his side’s 2-0 win away to the Eagles in Uyo on the opening day of the qualifiers for AFCON 2019, which he feels will make a world of difference on the last day.

It was Tokelo Rantie, who also terrorised the Eagles in the World Cup qualifiers, that again opened the scoring in the 56th minute before his teammate Percy Muzi Yau scored the second goal in the 83rd minute.

The defeat was the first loss for Gernot Rohr had as Eagles head coach, and Baxter believes that result will return to haunt Nigeria when the chips come down in Group E.

Bafana will host Nigeria on November 17 in a crucial reverse fixture of the race to Cameroon 2019, and Baxter has raised strong permutations that his side will hold all the aces once they avoid defeat in all four of their remaining matches.

Baxter retorted: “Beating Nigeria was very interesting. Nigeria is a very good side but my boys prevented them from scoring.

“We are trying to develop our boys and expose them. Victory away to Nigeria, and a draw with Libya, the two best teams in our group, means we have something to hold heading into the crucial matches.”