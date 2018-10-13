AWCON 2018 : Super Falcons kick-start campaign Monday

NINE-time Africa Women Cup of Nations champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria will start their push towards defending their title as the team will resume camping on Monday in Abuja.



The Super Falcons who defeated Cameroon 1-0 in Yaounde in 2016, according to coach Thomas Dennerby will undergo a two-phase training which will end on November 5 when the final team list will be ready. The tournament is billed to start in Ghana on November 17.

“We will resume camping on Monday in Abuja for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana,” Dennerby said.

“We plan to have two phases of training camps in Abuja. The first phase will run for two weeks with the home-based players. The foreign players will be joining us before the end of the month.

“I believe if we start our preparation early enough, it will help us do better in terms of performance. This is a World Cup qualifying competition and we must face it with all seriousness.

“I have submitted my provisional squad to the Federation and should be made public soon as we hope to start camping in other to pick the best legs for the championship before November 5.”