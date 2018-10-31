Avon, Piggybank.ng enhances Nigeria’s healthcare access with technology

By Blessing Okereke

With less than five percent of the Nigerian population under any sort of healthcare cover, Piggybank.NG and Avon Healthcare Limited, Avon HMO, have struck a strategic partnership to disrupt the statistics.

The partnership enables the provision of health insurance plans to users with flexible monthly payments.

The companies said reason for their collaboration was to create a unique health care plan called AvonFlex, which is focused on affordability and flexibility for Piggybank.NG users.

Nigeria is home to over 67 million youth, with deeply limited understanding of the importance of health insurance and equally limited healthcare coverage. While Avon HMO has used its platform to advocate for health education in part by pioneering the sale of healthcare plans online and launching straight to consumer retail plans, it is pushing the boundaries further by leveraging on ‘fin-tech’ to improve healthcare access.

With Piggybank.NG widely trusted by millennials as Nigeria’s fastest growing digital savings platform, both companies believe the gap between access and affordability can be further bridged with AvonFlex.

Chief Executive Officer of Avon HMO, Adesimbo Ukiri, said: “After awareness of healthcare plans and their impact, affordability is the second greatest impediment to more widespread healthcare coverage among Nigerians. AvonFlex is a healthcare plan that allows Piggybank.NG users pay for comprehensive health coverage in instalments, instead of a yearly lump sum. With some plans starting as low as N60/daily, AvonFlex offers value, flexibility and yet another viable option to access healthcare.”

Also, Head of Business Development, Piggybank.NG, Terry Kanu said.

“Partnering with Avon HMO to democratise access to and payment for healthcare plans was a no-brainer for us.

“Avon HMO is a market leader, and exactly the type of innovative partners we like to work with. We are constantly looking for new ways to better serve and bring millennials into these financial services. With this new partnership”