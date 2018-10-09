Breaking News
Translate

Atiku’s victory, evidence of his acceptability nationwide – AAMV

On 9:41 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Perez Brisibe
UGHELLI—THE Atiku Abubakar Media Vanguard, AAMV, has applauded the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stressing that his success at the primary is an indication of his acceptability by all Nigerians.

Former vice-President Atiku Abubakar speaks during the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on October 6, 2018.
Nigeria’s main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has picked Abubakar to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking a second term in presidential polls scheduled for February 2019. / AFP PHOTO /

The group, in a statement, yesterday, noted that Atiku’s victory is not only for his political family and the PDP but victory for democracy and all Nigerians.

The statement which was signed by the national coordinator of the group, Mr. Peresine Watchman, said: “Nigerians should celebrate because a detribalised leader who will bring peace and create wealth, build strong institutions and industries, provide employment for the unemployed, has come to the rescue.

“As a group, we believe that he is the most qualified and prepared political leader in Nigeria to liberate us from the current shackles of underdevelopment.  Having scaled through the first hurdle in the electioneering process, we are confident of victory comein 2019 during the presidential election.”

The group also applauded the chairman and members of the PDP Convention Planning Committee for conducting a transparent, free and fair primary election adding that the process has further gone a long way to show that Nigeria can conduct a free and credible election.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.