Atiku’s victory, evidence of his acceptability nationwide – AAMV

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—THE Atiku Abubakar Media Vanguard, AAMV, has applauded the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stressing that his success at the primary is an indication of his acceptability by all Nigerians.

The group, in a statement, yesterday, noted that Atiku’s victory is not only for his political family and the PDP but victory for democracy and all Nigerians.

The statement which was signed by the national coordinator of the group, Mr. Peresine Watchman, said: “Nigerians should celebrate because a detribalised leader who will bring peace and create wealth, build strong institutions and industries, provide employment for the unemployed, has come to the rescue.

“As a group, we believe that he is the most qualified and prepared political leader in Nigeria to liberate us from the current shackles of underdevelopment. Having scaled through the first hurdle in the electioneering process, we are confident of victory comein 2019 during the presidential election.”

The group also applauded the chairman and members of the PDP Convention Planning Committee for conducting a transparent, free and fair primary election adding that the process has further gone a long way to show that Nigeria can conduct a free and credible election.