Atiku’s Presidency hope for united, virile Nigeria—Otuaro

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro has congratulated winner of the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential primaries, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying “Atiku Presidency holds prospect for a united and virile Nigeria”.

Otuaro, who spoke to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, said: “I am not surprised that Alhaji Abubakar Atiku emerged winner given his undiluted support and clearly articulated roadmap to Restructuring Nigeria in keeping with the aspirations of majority of progressive Nigerians”.

“Restructuring Nigeria with appropriate devolution of powers will have laid the foundation for enterprise to find full expression among the component units of the federation towards a virile economy for rapid development”, Otuaro said, stressing: “Restructuring is likely to eliminate barriers and emplace unity Nigeria needs to attain glorious heights”.

“I need to perhaps emphasize that you can only give what you have or truly believe in. Atiku’s endeavours/investments already exemplify enterprising disposition which Nigeria needs for fast-paced development”, Otuaro added.