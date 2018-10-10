Atiku’s emergence excites Gov Udom

By Chioma John

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a bridge-builder, who would grow Nigeria’s economy.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, commended those, who contested with the former Vice President for what he described as the exhibition of unity.

The statement reads: “Atiku Abubakar is a consummate politician, a bridge-builder, a successful businessman and employer of labour. He is a man with pan-Nigerian disposition, who understands how to create money.

“In 2016, the American people turned to a successful businessman and billionaire, Donald Trump, and today, no matter the opinion people may have about Trump, he is managing the American economy very well.

Our Candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, the Turaki Adamawa, will grow our economy, work to unify our country and create jobs for our teeming population. I want to thank our former aspirants for the sense of unity they exhibited and for rallying behind our candidate. Together, we will win for our people.”