Atiku will restructure Nigeria —Onuesoke

*I would ‘ve quit politics if Atiku lost

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke said he would have quit active politics had former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, failed to clinch the PDP Presidential ticket for the 2019 election.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, Onuesoke said he has been a supporter of Atiku several years ago and has always believed that if given the opportunity to become president, Nigeria would develop.

He described Atiku as a dynamic one-stop shop investment icon, who could turn things around within 90 days of his swearing in as President of our great country.

The PDP chieftain said: “Atiku has the experience and the capacity to rule Nigeria. Remember he was the Vice President of this country for eight years and his experience in the private sector will make him a good President.

“Atiku is well prepared for the job. He already has a blueprint on how to grow Nigeria, tackle insecurity and restructure the country to give us true federalism which is key to our development and that is what we need at the moment.”

“If you are privileged to have a close interaction or one-on-one chat with the Waziri himself, you will understand what I mean.

“He has got the stuff, a born capitalist investor, an economic manager per excellence, etc., well respected in the global economy circle in the west and Middle East, which includes parts of the fast growing Asia giants. The name Atiku is a brand for investment perfection and also a seasoned administrator.”