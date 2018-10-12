Atiku, Peter Obi should be steadfast in restructuring Nigeria–Afenifere

By Dapo Akinrefon

Reacting to Peter Obi’s emergence as Atiku’s running mate, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere urged both Atiku and Obi to remain steadfast in restructuring the country.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin said: “All we concerned about at this stage is there were commitments by Atiku about the restructuring of Nigeria.

If it is true that he has picked Peter Obi as his running mate, he should join him to work out clear cut programme on restructuring and ensure that ensure that he remains steadfast on that because that is the main issue that will determine the next election.”