Atiku/Obi ticket, promising —Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—THE Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship standard bearer, Emeka Ihedioha yesterday described as optimistic, the nomination of Peter Obi as the running mate to the 2019 PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ihedioha spoke through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chibuike Onyeukwu in Owerri.

The statement read: “Former Deputy Speaker, House of House of Representatives and Imo State PDP Governorship flag-bearer for the 2019 general elections, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON, has described as fitting and most deserving,the nomination of former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“The choice of Mr. Peter Obi is no doubt fitting and most deserving. I am certain that he will add a lot of value to the ticket.”