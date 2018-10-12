Atiku: Ezeife, Olafeso hail choice of Obi

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Prominent stakeholders yesterday lauded the choice of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general elections.

Atiku settled for the soft-spoken businessman cum politician after the two met behind closed doors in the Asokoro, Abuja residence of the ex- number two citizen.

Reacting to the development on Friday, former governor of Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Ezeife described the choice of Obi as great, adding that he was not wasteful in the management of resources while serving as governor.

BREAKING: Obasanjo forgives Atiku, says he will perform better than Buhari

“Peter is a great choice. He brings his business intelligence into governance. He is not corrupt and as a governor, he was not wasteful. I must say that I am very happy,” he said.

On his part, National Vice Chairman (South) of the PDP, Eddy Olafeso told Saturday Vanguard that Obi’s success story as a businessman would help in reviving the nation’s economy upon the victory of the PDP.

2019: OBJ’s endorsement of Atiku, a boost to PDP- Onuesoke

“As a National Vice Chairman of the party, I hail the decision to pick Peter Obi as running mate to our Presidential candidate. The decision to pick him is based on his outstanding performance as governor of Anambra state. He is a successful businessman and we expect his experience to translates into good governance for our nation,” said Olafeso