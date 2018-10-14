Atiku bombs Buhari over travel ban

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sunday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for banning fifty (50) prominent Nigerians from travelling outside the country.

In a statement obtained by Thecable, issued on his behalf by his campaign organization, Atiku averred that the ban was ‘a throwback to Buhari’s evil Decree Number Two of 1984 which criminalised truth telling if it did not please Buhari, proving that dictators can grow old, but they can’t grow into democrats.’

Recall that some Nigerians like the former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode, former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri and other legal giants have frowned at the order given by Buhari.

Citing the 1999 constitution and its provisions on the right to free movement, Atiku said, “The Nigerian Constitution guarantees every Nigerian citizen freedom of movement and freedom of association. This Constitutional right cannot be taken away except by a court order”.

Part of the statement reads thus

“We must be unequivocal in saying that we abhor any act of criminality, financially or otherwise, but the rule of law must be our guide at all times or society will descend to anarchy.

“Thus, we find it most undemocratic that in a nation governed by the rule of law, a President who swore an oath to abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, does this.

“This sudden dictatorial act is a throwback to Buhari’s evil Decree Number Two of 1984 which criminalised truth telling if it did not please Buhari, proving that dictators can grow old, but they can’t grow into democrats.

“It is precisely this type of draconian orders that have chased investors away from Nigeria and it is precisely why Nigerians will chase this recession friendly government away from power on February 16, 2019, so we can begin the job of Getting Nigeria Working Again.”