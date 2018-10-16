Army restates commitment to protecting lives, property

The Nigeria Army on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives, property and nation’s territorial integrity.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, made this known in a statement in Maiduguri.

Chukwu disclosed that Brig. Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, gave the assurance when the Country Director, Centre for Civilians in Conflict, Mr Tunde Ojeo, visited him.

He quoted Biu as saying that protection of persons in conflict was one of the core mandates of the Nigerian Army.

“Conflict is inherent in human existence and no individual, organisation or nation can tackle it alone, the fight against insurgency is a non-conventional war.

“Boko Haram activities are total war against the Nigerian state; their cardinal principle is to instil fear in the people by attacking soft targets,” the statement quoted Biu as saying.

He stressed the commitment of the army to work within its professional mandate to protect lives and property of the citizenry and urged the people to be law-abiding and support the military to win the insurgency war.

He further called for collaboration between the army and the organization, to combat the security challenges in the country.

Earlier, Ojeo had lauded the army over the successes recorded in the campaign against insurgency, saying it enabled his organisation to implement its programmes in the state.

He said that the visit was to familiarise himself with the Division and strengthen existing cordial relation.

According to Ojeo, our organization is working closely with the army in Bama, Dikwa and Damboa resettled communities.

