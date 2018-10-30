APGA is a ponzi scheme – Ohakim

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, has said that “the travesty in All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has shown that what APGA leadership was doing all along, was a ponzi scheme, a scam of the highest order, to defraud fellow Igbo men and women, of their hard earned money”.

Ohakim, who made the allegation while reacting to a press statement authored by the APGA National Youth Leader, wondered why the National Chairman of the party, Victor Ike Oye, authorized such “junk and bucket of lies” against his person to be released to the Nigerian public.



“While we do not want to continually engage in a matter of yesteryears that is totally false, Mr Victor Oye and his cohorts, should know that talking about Ohakim beating a Reverend Father has become an over-used cliché, and nobody takes such people serious”, Ohakim said.

On the vexed issue of the party’s gubernatorial primary, Chief Ohakim said that no such thing took place in Imo State, adding that a court of competent jurisdiction was handling the matter.

“If the governorship primary election held, why would 14 governorship aspirants out of 15, go to court against the party, over this matter. Or, can anyone contest election against himself? Nigerians should sustain no fears because we are well armed with evidences”, Ohakim said.

He recalled how the party set up a committee of prominent Igbo sons, including a serving Commissioner in Willie Obiano’s administration, to woo him to the party.

“We met for a period of eight months and I was given all assurances of a free and fair primary, yet I was denied the opportunity to contest ordinary primary election. It baffles me, therefore, that the National Chairman of APGA could be talking about Ohakim not having capacity and beating a Reverend Father, when he knows that it is not true”, Ohakim said.

While saying that it was rather disturbing that even in Anambra State, no prominent contestant got the party’s ticket, Chief Ohakim also said that Ndigbo and Nigerians in general want to know what offence Chief Ifeanyi Ubah committed that made the party deny him the waiver to run for election but granted waiver to Ifeanyi Araraume, who joined the party only one week to the primary election, if the party was not a ponzi scheme.

“What of the wife of the revered Igbo leader, late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Lady Bianca Ojukwu? What offence did she commit that made them deny her the ticket of the party, after they had lured her to run for the election when she did not want to, if the party was not a fraud cartel? She was simply used to raise the stake”, Ohakim said.

Continuing, the former Governor said: “APGA, which had less than N5 million in its account before the primaries, now hires private jet for the use of the National Chairman. Now, the party that was begging yesterday can now afford to abuse everybody.

“People know that Governor Obiano may be the last governor of the party, and in 2019, not only will the party lose massively in Anambra State, it will lose massively in Imo State also and everywhere else in Igboland because the party has killed its Igbo nationalism and idealism”, Ohakim fumed.