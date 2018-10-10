APGA: Idemili South stakeholders petition Obiano over candidate imposition

Aspirants and members of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra have petitioned the party hierarchy over the inconclusive primary for its State Constituency election.

Their petition was sent to Gov. Willie Obiano, Dr Victor Oye and Chief Norbert Obi, APGA BoT Chairman, National Chairman and Anambra chairman respectively.

The aspirants, no fewer than five in number led other leaders of the party in the area on a protest held at the state party office and the Government House in Awka on Wednesday.

Court voids Madumere’s impeachment

In the petition, entitled “Rejection of Hon. Chuka Ezenwunne as our 2019 House of Assembly Candidate — A vote of No Confidence”, called on Obiano to save the party from possible implosion.

Some of the placards they carried had inscriptions including, “Idemili South rejects imposition’, “Idemili South rejects Ezenwunne” and “Idemili South is APGA” among others.

Ezenwunne is the current member representing the constituency in Anambra House of Assembly.

Mr Tony Ezekwelu, who read the resolution of the chapter, said the primary was inconclusive with no winner announced, adding that they were rejecting attempts to impose Ezenwune on the people.

Flood: Lawmaker asks FG, Int’l community for help

Ezekwelu said the member had failed to provide leadership for the party in the constituency and that he could not win general election due to poor performance.

Another aspirant, Mr Ikechukwu Okolo, said a free and credible primary should be held to produce a candidate that would be acceptable to the majority.

Okolo, who is from Nnobi, urged APGA leadership to hearken to the cries of the people and avoid an imposition that could spell doom for the party in the main election.

Mr Chukwuka Mbaegbu, Youth Leader of the party in Idemili South, described the primary election as most unfortunate.

Mbaegbu said if the concerns raised were not addressed, youths in the area would unanimously pull out of the party and join another as they could not work against the collective aspiration of the people.

Osun election :YIAGA Africa sues for peace, maturity

“The primary election was pure illegality, only statutory delegates were allowed to vote, ad-hoc delegates were denied voting rights, they did not count the votes.

“As we speak, we do not know the result of the primary but we heard they have already settled for Ezenwunne,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Tony Nwakile, Treasure of APGA in Anambra, said he would transmit their petitions to the appropriate quarters for consideration.

Nwakile, however, said APGA had not come up with official lists of winners of primary election and advised them to also explore the appeal option.

Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, Political Adviser to Obiano, appealed to the petitioners to remain calm assuring them that all grievances would be addressed.

Obi-Okoye said the complaints were important to Obiano as the leader of the party and promised to tell him how the people feel about the situation of the party in their area.

“I advise we do not make the use of all what we hear on social media, they contain a lot of lies; let us always look at our issues as a family matter.

“Let us not allow all this to affect our election, the coming election is not about any individual, it is about our party, I thank you for your peaceful protest.

“I will let the governor know how the aspirants, the stakeholders and the leaders in the constituency feel about the development, whatever it is, we will resolve it as a party.

“We will resolve all these issues and make sure we find a middle course to enable us win Idemili South and Idemili North,” he said.

Reacting to the protest against him, Ezenwunne said he was aware of the meeting where the resolution was made but described it as factional.

He said those who were defeated in an election should be gallant enough to accept defeat; adding that he was not worried about it.

NAN