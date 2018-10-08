APDA adopts Brady Nwosu as Imo gov flag bearer

By Emma Nnadozie

OWERRI—ADVANCED Peoples Democratic Alliance, APDA, has adopted Brady Nwosu as its governorship candidate in Imo State, after a convention attended by the party’s card carrying members across 295 wards and 27 local government areas of the state.

The exercise was carried out after a direct affirmation adopted to elect their candidate at Number 80, Douglas Road Owerri, the state party secretariat and also venue of the primary witnessed by official observers from Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In his statement, the state party chairman of APDA, Chief Chijioke Okororji, expressed joy over the transparent process and thanked members and INEC representatives that witnessed the exercise.

In his victory speech, the party’s flag bearer, Brady Chijioke Nwosu thanked God , party members and INEC officials for the calm process and stated that God will make him the next governor of Imo State in 2019. “As next governor of the state, I promise to inject conscience in government and habitat value and human face in governance.”

He pledges to do a new thing in Imo State. “Probing is an albatross and recovery is a distraction. I don’t believe in this obnoxious aberration. I shall fix mistakes and move on to do new things, discover and work with new destinies in order to recreate Imo State, “he further stated.