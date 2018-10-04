APC NWC fixes Niger state senate primaries for October 5

, Clears Senators Umar, Abdullahi, Mohammed for Exercise
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the senatorial primaries for Niger State will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018.
The party also said that National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC has cleared some aspirants to contest the party’s primaries for Senatorial Districts in Edo State.
The APC in a statement signed by Mr Yekini Nabena, Ag. National Publicity Secretary, said for the Niger State Senatorial Primaries which will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018 Sen. David Umar, Sen. Dr. A.S Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Sani Mohammed have been cleared by the NWC to contest the primaries.
Also that APC NWC has cleared
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the underlisted aspirants to contest the Party’s Primaries for the respective Senatorial Districts in Edo State.
|S/N
|NAME
|SENATORIAL DISTRICT
|DECISION
|1.
|SEN. FRANCIS ALIKIKHEMA
|EDO NORTH
|CLEARED
|2.
|HON. JOHN INEGBEDION
|EDO CENTRAL
|CLEARED
|3.
|IGBOGBO SYLVANUS
|EDO CENTRAL
|CLEARED
|4.
|HON. IKHARIALE A. PATRICK
|EDO CENTRAL
|CLEARED
|5.
|HON. PATRICK OBAHIAGHON
|EDO SOUTH
|CLEARED
|6.
|ERAHABOR EMOKPAE
|EDO SOUTH
|CLEARED