APC NWC fixes Niger state senate primaries for October 5

On 9:17 amIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

, Clears Senators Umar, Abdullahi, Mohammed for Exercise

The  All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the senatorial primaries for Niger State will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018.

The party also said that National Working Committee (NWC) of the  APC has cleared some aspirants to contest the party’s primaries for  Senatorial Districts in Edo State.

The  APC in a statement signed by Mr Yekini Nabena, Ag. National Publicity Secretary, said  for the Niger State  Senatorial Primaries which will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018 Sen. David Umar, Sen. Dr. A.S Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Sani Mohammed have been cleared by the NWC to contest the primaries.

Also that APC NWC has cleared

Sen. Francis AlikikhemaHon. John Inegbedion, Igbogbo Sylvanus, Hon. Ikhariale A. Patrick, Hon. Patrick Obahiaghon, and Erahabor Emokpae to contest Edo senate primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the underlisted aspirants to contest the Party’s Primaries for the respective Senatorial Districts in Edo State.

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION
1. SEN. FRANCIS ALIKIKHEMA EDO NORTH CLEARED
2. HON. JOHN INEGBEDION EDO CENTRAL CLEARED
3. IGBOGBO SYLVANUS EDO CENTRAL CLEARED
4. HON. IKHARIALE A. PATRICK EDO CENTRAL CLEARED
5. HON. PATRICK OBAHIAGHON EDO SOUTH CLEARED
6. ERAHABOR EMOKPAE EDO SOUTH CLEARED

 


