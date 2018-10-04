APC NWC fixes Niger state senate primaries for October 5

, Clears Senators Umar, Abdullahi, Mohammed for Exercise

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the senatorial primaries for Niger State will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018.

The APC in a statement signed by Mr Yekini Nabena, Ag. National Publicity Secretary, said for the Niger State Senatorial Primaries which will now hold on Friday, 5th October, 2018 Sen. David Umar, Sen. Dr. A.S Abdullahi and Sen. Mustapha Sani Mohammed have been cleared by the NWC to contest the primaries.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cleared the underlisted aspirants to contest the Party’s Primaries for the respective Senatorial Districts in Edo State.

S/N NAME SENATORIAL DISTRICT DECISION 1. SEN. FRANCIS ALIKIKHEMA EDO NORTH CLEARED 2. HON. JOHN INEGBEDION EDO CENTRAL CLEARED 3. IGBOGBO SYLVANUS EDO CENTRAL CLEARED 4. HON. IKHARIALE A. PATRICK EDO CENTRAL CLEARED 5. HON. PATRICK OBAHIAGHON EDO SOUTH CLEARED 6. ERAHABOR EMOKPAE EDO SOUTH CLEARED