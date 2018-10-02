APC holds governorship primaries in Ogun – Onanuga

Ijebu-Ode (Ogun) – The Ogun State Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, has urged delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disregard speculations that the governorship primary elections will not hold as scheduled in the state.



Onanuga made the clarification when she addressed newsmen at the Ijebu-Ode Local Government Secretariat on Tuesday.

The deputy governor, who was in Ijebu-Ode her constituency to exercise her civic duty in the re-scheduled APC governorship primaries, allayed fears that the election would be cancelled again.

“As I speak to you now, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) have left Abeokuta en-route the various voting centres to start the process.

“I can confirm to you that it will hold and we have already dispatched information to the 11 wards in Ijebu-Ode and members are waiting there, the elections will hold,” Onanuga said.

She also assured delegates and citizens that their safety was guaranteed, saying that security for the purpose of the election had been provided.

“No one can harass anybody or disenfranchise them. People should come out and vote for the candidates of their choice,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at Ward 2, Ereko Area and Ward 9, St. Augustine Area, there was large turn out of delegates, who had been waiting from the early hours of Tuesday. (NAN)