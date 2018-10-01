APC factions hail, knock Oshiomhole on postponed Enugu guber primary

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE two factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu state, have separately commended and condemned the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for aborting the governorship primary on Sunday and rescheduling it for Thursday.

Whereas the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, D-G VON, Mr Osita Okechukwu, who belongs to Ben Nwoye faction of the party said that Oshiomhole’s order was suspicious he was working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s wish. One of the governorship aspirants in the state, Mr. Ben Eche said the cancellation was in the best interest of the party.

Eche who belongs to the Okey Ogbodo faction of the party in the state, also noted that the new directive to use direct method of primary election, would resolve suspicions of imposition of candidates in the state.

Eche said “the previous indirect primary method was imposed on us, but this direct primary now adopted will give power to the people to elect their candidate of choice.

“The two factions will now meet in their wards and join hands to elect their candidate. It is easier than assembling selected people in Enugu. This is power to the people and it’s changing the face of democracy in Nigeria.”

In condemning the party headquarters change of primary method in the state, Okechukwu said “I doubt if Oshiomhole do put the interest of the President first. If he does, he needs to work with the main stream of the party.

“All the things we labored for to build support for President Buhari, he is trying to spoil it. In fact he is demarketing APC on this part of the state but let him remember that the same congress that produced the ward, local government, state and even his own election is what he is faulting which puts a question mark on his own position.

“I therefore appeal to Comrade Oshiomhole who is courageous, hardworking and intelligent to know that in this game you have only one boss and that is President Buhari.”