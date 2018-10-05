APC crisis: Buhari is against automatic tickets – El-Rufai

Says APC may lose Kaduna to other parties due to automatic ticket to Sani

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on Friday stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was against the issuance of automatic tickets to aspirants contesting for elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.



Governor el-Rufai who is kicking against the issuance of automatic ticket to Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, said that if the National Working Committee, NWC, does not reverse issuance of automatic ticket the senator, it could cause the APC to lose the state.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting behind closed-doors with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, the Kaduna State Governor said that Senator Sani had caused the state to miss N100 billion World Bank loan that could have been used to develop the state.

He said he was at the villa to brief President Buhari on the controversy being generated over the substitution of candidates for electoral offices by the party at the national headquarters ahead of next years’ general election.

Recall that nine APC governors on had on Thursday met with the President where they demanded that the people should allow for free, fair and credible primaries even as they kicked against the automatic tickets given to some federal lawmakers who have running battles with them.

El-Rufai said that President Buhari in the meeting insisted that he was a democrat and a product of free and fair elections and had agreed to communicate to the APC leadership in resolving the pending crisis generated from the primaries.

He said, “Many contestants that have been screened by the committee, were removed from the list unilaterally by some elements in the party, they are rumors that some people have been granted automatic tickets but by yesterday when the representatives of the progressive governors forum met with Mr President and National chairman.

“We thought that this rumour of automatic ticket which has no place in our constitution and any enlighten democracy have been resolved .but up to the time I left Kaduna this morning and came to see the president, we did not receive the list of those that will contest the legislative elections.

“On my way I received a list of our state party structure but it seems to me there are still exclusions. As you know exclusion is one of the many reasons elections are lost at the tribunal level.

“We are being careful. In Kaduna state we do not practice imposition, force people to step down for anyone, we believe in elections and we like people to subject themselves to full democratic process. In some states, you have one list from the governor, we don’t have any list. We gave everyone a level playing ground as subject to meeting the requirements of the party, everyone is allowed to contest and may the best man win.”

Continuing, he said, “The President restated his position that he is a democrat, product of elections and he has never encouraged non-election. He has never supported imposition and he has never asked anyone to grant anybody automatic tickets.

“The position was restated yesterday (Thursday) to the progressive governors forum and he told me this and said he will take necessary steps to communicate this very clearly to the party leadership.”

On the chances of Senator Sani in securing the party’s ticket if the APC conducts an open primary, El-Rufai said it was the duty of the delegates to decide that.

He said “It is not me; I only have one vote as the governor of the state. It’s up to the delegates in Kaduna state APC to vote for Shehu Sani or vote for other candidates but what democracy said is that every person should be given a chance to contest.

“Shehu Sani has done things against the interest of the people of Kaduna state and it is time for him to explain why he did what he did and ask the delegates to vote for him but to avoid facing the consequences of your actions by getting what is called automatic ticket is a recipe to losing the election to other parties.

“Shehu Sani was largely responsible for Kaduna State losing a N100 billion loan from the World Bank at 1 percent interest payable over 50 years invested in building our schools and hospitals and infrastructure.

“Everyone in Kaduna knows this and many people are predictably angry. It’s an act of sabotage. It’s time for him to go and explain why he did what he did, if his actions are justified I am sure the delegates will vote for him,” he noted.

He also explained that “Shehu Sani cannot even campaign in the market square in Kaduna central market. I challenge him let’s go to Kaduna central market and let’s see who will come out unscathed. It is a well known fact that he had done this and many people are angry.

“Like I said he has his reasons which he can justify to those voting in the election. All we ask for is a free and fair contest. We are not going to manipulate any process. Let’s have all those that are qualified to contest for democratic competition.”