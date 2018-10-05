APC cancels Zamfara gov primaries over ‘govt interference’

…Akume unopposed, as Igodomigodo battles Emokpae for Edo South ticket

By Peter Duru, Aliyu Dangida, Boluwaji Obahopo, Omeiza Ajayi & Bashir Bello

AHEAD of the 2019 general election, more candidates have emerged from parties’ primaries across the country, while some have been rescheduled.

While All Progressives Congress, APC, National Working Committee, NWC, cancelled the governorship primaries in Zamfara State, over “violence and the state government’s interference,” Katsina North aspirant, Katsayal, scored zero vote, as Katsina Central incumbent, Senator Umar Kurfi, lost.

In Benue State, the immediate past deputy governor, Chief Stephen Lawani, emerged APC senatorial flag bearer in Benue South.

In the Otukpo primaries, Chief Lawani polled 1,321 votes to defeat Mr. Daniel Onjeh, who garnered 1,059.

In the North-East, former chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, secured the APC ticket with 1,391 votes to defeat Mr. Mathias Byuan, who polled 279 votes.

Leader of APC in the state, Senator George Akume (Benue North-West), was returned unopposed.

PDP

For Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, former governor, Mr. Gabriel Suswam, was also returned unopposed for Benue North-East ticket.

Meanwhile, serving member of the House of Representatives for Buruku federal constituency, Mr. Orker Jev, emerged flag-bearer of the party for Benue North-West senatorial district with 591 votes to defeat Mr. Mike Mku, 333.

Senator Barnabas Gemade also picked the ticket of Social Democratic Party, SDP, for Benue North-East.

However, PDP senatorial primaries for Benue South, which was shifted to Makurdi and scheduled for yesterday, was yet to commence at press time.

…Adeyemi wins Kogi West

In Kogi State, Senator Smart Adeyemi won the APC ticket for Kogi West.

He polled 1,659 votes; Dr. Toyin Akanle, Tajudeen Bissimillahi and Mrs Ibikunle Adedoyin polled 104, 98, 19 votes respec-tively, with 13 votes voided.

In a related development, Mr. Jubril Isah (Echocho) has been declared the winner of APC Kogi East primaries.

Jigawa

Also, in Jigawa State, the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Hadejia, emerged the winner of APC ticket for the Jigawa North-East.

The returning officer, Malam Bello Ibrahim announced Hadejia as winner of the primaries with 1,863, while the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Garba, polled 142 votes and Hussein Muhammad, 44.

Returning officer for Jigawa North-West, Ibrahim Turaki, declared Senator Abdullahi Sankara winner with 2,664 votes, defeating serving Senator Abdullahi Ojo, 325.

Other contenders include Hadi Ukashatu, 473 votes, and Engr. Habu Gumel, 14.

Zamfara

Furthermore, NWC of APC approved the cancellation of the governorship primaries in Zamfara State.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement in Abuja, said: “The Professor Abubakar Faki-led APC Zamfara State Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries in the state due to election malpractices, including snatching of election materials and result sheets by the state’s government officials.

“A new date will be announced soonest.”

Also, the party has slated the senatorial primaries in Niger State for today, noting that it had cleared Senators David Umar, A. S. Abdullahi and Mustapha Mohammed to vie for its tickets in the state’s three senatorial districts.

…in Edo

In Edo State, the NWC cleared Senator Francis Alimikhena, Edo North; John Inegbedion, Igbogbo Sylvanus and Patrick Ikhariale, Edo Central; and Patrick Obahiagbon and Erahabor Emokpae for Edo South senatorial primaries.

Katsina

In Katsina State, the incumbent for Katsina Central, Senator Umar Kurfi, lost the APC ticket in the Wednesday’s primaries to the former Managing Director of Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, Mr. Kabiru Barkiya, who polled 1,466 votes against the lawmaker’s 141 votes.

This came as Governor Aminu Masari’s Chief of Staff, Bello Mandiya, clinched the party’s ticket for the Katsina South(Funtua Zone), winning with 1,469 against his closest rival, Faruk Jobe, who scored 1,095.

On the other hand, the incumbent for Katsina North senatorial district, Senator Ahmed Kaita, won his return ticket, after defeating his co-contestant, Professor Ahmed Katsayal, who polled 0 vote.