Anniversary speech: N-Delta militants say Buhari avoided restructuring

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

NIGER Delta agitators, Thursday, said it was pathetic that President Muhammadu Buhari failed to address the nationwide clamour for the restructuring of Nigeria in his address on the nation’s 58th Independence Anniversary.

The campaigners, under the aegis of 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, in a statement by their leader, ‘General’ Izon Ebi, said: “We were shocked at Mr. President’s 58th Independence Day speech. We expected him to have used the occasion to address the issue of restructuring that all the regions are clamouring for. Rather, he was showcasing imaginary military might.”

Calling on the European Union, United Kingdom, United Nations and United States of America to come to the aid of Nigerians, the militants said: “It is laughable that instead of using the occasion to rethink and make Nigerians also have a sober reflection on restructuring and why things are so bad in the country under his watch, he opted to underscore the sad reality that Nigeria, as a 58 years old adult is still behaving like a 10-year-old boy.’’