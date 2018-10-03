ANN BOT backs national chairman

THE Board of Trustees, Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, has passed a vote of confidence on its National Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Dania and also reaffirmed Mr. Fela Durotoye as its Presidential flag bearer for the 2019 elections.

A statement by Secretary of the BoT, Mr. Aiseosa Osaghae, reads: “ANN is a party that is founded on, and upholds, three cardinal principles of Transparency, Integrity and Excellence. Following reactions by a section of the party led by its immediate past interim national chairman, Dr Jay Osi Samuels and a presidential aspirant, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, the Board of Trustee in a resolution released after the meeting affirms the election of Mr. Fela Durotoye and that the National Chairman Mr. Emmanuel Dania and members of the National Working Committee of the party have acted in good faith and organised a free, fair and credible presidential primary in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

The party stated that in line with its ideals, it has decided to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The BoT urged its party members and persons “who might be aggrieved by the processes leading to and the outcome of the said Convention to take advantage of the Post-Convention Appeals Committee and other internal dispute resolution mechanism to address their grievances and to desist from actions that might be tantamount to anti-party and those liable to cause reputational injury to the party.”