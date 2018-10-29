Anenih’s death devastating – Babatope

Lagos – A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Monday said he was devastated by the death of Chief Tony Anenih, a former Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman of the party.



Anenih died on Sunday in Abuja, at 85.

Babatope told NAN on telephone that Anenih’s death was saddening, as he contributed greatly to growth of democracy in the country.

The former Minister of Transport said the deceased was one of the first members of the PDP, and his contributions helped to nurture it to ”the great party it is today”.

Babatope described late Anenih as an easy-going man who never nursed animosity towards anyone.

“I am sad that he is gone. He was an easy-going man and he was kind to everyone.

“I remember when after the military takeover of government in 1983 both of us met in prison.

“He was kind towards me despite the fact that I was in the Unity Party of Nigeria and he was in the National Party of Nigeria.

“He exhibited the same thing to everyone he met there at that time. He was such a wonderful man.

“The nation and the PDP will miss this great politician. I commiserate with the family over this big loss and I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” he said.(NAN)