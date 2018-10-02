Anambra south APC primaries: Onyejegbu steps down, endorses Andy Uba

A major contender for the Anambra South APC senatorial ticket, Col. Geoff Onyejegbu (Ph.d), has stepped down from the APC senatorial primary election, scheduled to hold tomorrow and endorsed Sen. Dr. Andy Uba, as the best among the aspirants to represent the zone.

This is coming at a time, another aspirant in the race, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, has come under pressure from diverse quarters to stand down his aspiration and support Sen. Andy Uba.

In the forefront of this campaign to step down, are the APC stakeholders in Ekwusigo LGA, which is the home LG of both Okwuosa and Onyejegbu.

In a resolution signed by APC stakeholders in the LGA, from Ozubulu, Ihembosi and Okwuosa’s hometown of Oraifite and made available to our reporter, the stakeholders endorsed Sen. Andy Uba and advised their sons, Okwuosa and Onyejegbu, to step down for the senator.

The stakeholders reiterated, that after extensive consultation and consideration of factors surrounding the Anambra South senatorial primary election, especially, the eminent qualification of their sons in the race, they have come to understand, that what is involved in the primary election is much more bigger than just being a senator.

They observed that Sen. Andy Uba, being the highest ranked APC senator from the Southeast, would in the 9th Senate, next year, be the most qualified to become president of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to them, the prospect of the zone producing the next Senate president, is a fundamental reason for everyone to support Sen. Andy Uba.

Commending Col. Onyejegbu for his maturity, sagacity and sacrifice, a lecturer at the Takoradi Technical University, Ghana, Dr. Hyacinth Offodeme said, that the people of Anambra South in particular and the entire Igbo nation in general will forever, remain grateful to Onyejegbu for his sacrifice, which will put the senatorial zone in comfortable position to produce the next Senate president.

Dr. Offodeme, an indigene of Ekwusigo LGA, called upon Azuka Okwuosa, to emulate Onyejegbu and step down for Sen. Uba. He said that this is the right thing to do, in view of what is at stake and Okwuosa’s obvious lack of capacity and ranking status to achieve the expectations of the people of the zone.

Meanwhile, Col. Onyejegbu’s decision to endorse Sen. Andy Uba, has extended the senator’s margin of acceptance and popularity in tomorrow’s primary election. The decision has also led to widespread jubilation among APC members and supporters in the zone, who see Sen. Andy Uba as the aspirant to support, for the best interest of the zone.