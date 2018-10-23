Amuneke meets Tanzanian President

Coach Emmanuel Amuneke and his Taifa Stars have been hosted by the country’s President as excitement of a likely AFCON qualification has swept the East African nation.

A 2-0 win over Cape Verde in a match day 4 fixture of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers has turned the dice in group L with Tanzania shooting to second position with a prospect of qualifying for their first AFCON in 38 years.

Their next game is against Lesotho who are bottom of the table with two points.

Eagles v Libya AFCON Showdown: We won’t miss Moses – Musa

“When I came here, Tanzania were last on the group standings but a draw at Uganda and this 2-0 win against Cape Verde has turned things around”, Amuneke said.”