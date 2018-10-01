Amputee Football World Cup: Special Eagles plan road show today

Ahead of the forthcoming Amputee Football World Cup slated for Oct. 24 to Nov . 5, 2018 in Mexico, National Amputee Football Team popularly known as ‘Special Eagles’ have planned a road show for today, to draw attention and support for the team as they prepare to do the country proud in the North America country.

The team are also set to unveil their brand new Jersey and track suits for the Mundial.

According to a statement by the NAFF and signed by the Public Relations Officer, Pius Asaba, the road show to be held in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos would be attended by members of the national team and their technical crew. It is also open to the general public.

“As part of our effort to drum support for the team and put up a good performance at the World Cup, we will storm national stadium and its environs in a road show to showcase our players to the general public.

“Our plan is to make Nigeria have a feeling of what we can do and to assure them that we will surpass the performance of the Super Eagles at the 2018 Russia world cup.

“All we need from Nigerians is their support through buying the Jersey and track suits which will go a long way to motivate our players to do well at the Mundial,” the statement added.

The federation further appealed to public spirited individuals, corporate and religious organisations to give financial support to the team as they fly the country’s flag in Mexico.