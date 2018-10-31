Ambrose awaits Eagles recall

EFE Ambrose has not been called up for national duty since 2016, after losing his place at Celtics.

However, after moving to Hibernian in Scotland , he became Nigeria’s most consistent defender in Europe this season having featured in all Hibernian FC’s 17 games in all competitions this season.

Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr says Hibernian FC defender, Efe Ambrose is being monitored closely and could be invited to fight for a shirt in the national team when the opportunity arises.

He’s certainly a good player and we are monitoring him at the moment, we have five good defenders who are doing well in the team and he will only get his chance when one loses his form.

Rohr admitted that Ambrose is a valuable option and will not hesitate to create a chance for him when need be.