After the declaration of Mr Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the Lagos All Progressives Congress APC gubernatorial Primary the Governor of Lagos state Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has said that he will be addressing the the people of the state at 2:30pm.

Chairman of the Lagos Governorship Electoral panel Clement Ebri declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of the exercise in the state.

Ebri made the declaration at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday morning.